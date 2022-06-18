Advertise
Arizona attorney general’s effort to require a redo of election rules denied

Mark Brnovich requested a major rewrite of Arizona’s election rules.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has rejected Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request that he order Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to do a major rewrite of Arizona’s election rules. Friday’s ruling from Yavapai County Superior Court Judge John Napper leaves a manual approved in 2019 as the guide for the 2022 elections.

Napper had signaled at a hearing last week that many of the complaints Brnovich raised when he refused to approve an updated Election Procedures Manual that Hobbs gave him to review in October were unsupported. He said Hobbs in most cases had followed the law when she wrote the rules for voting and tallying ballots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

