Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona GOP leaders propose laws to ban children from seeing drag queen shows

GOP lawmakers in several states are proposing laws that ban children from seeing drag queen...
GOP lawmakers in several states are proposing laws that ban children from seeing drag queen shows during pride month festivities and year-round.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Pride Month celebrations happen across the nation, some conservative lawmakers are pushing back — against drag queens. GOP leaders in several states are proposing laws that ban children from seeing drag queen shows during Pride Month festivities and year-round.

Arizona Republican leaders in the Senate want to follow colleagues in Florida and Texas, who have recently proposed to ban kids from going to drag shows. The legislation has not been filed in Arizona yet, and it’s unknown if there’s enough time to debate the bill by the end of this session. However, some Democratic state lawmakers are already against the proposal.

TRENDING: Toddler dead after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

Arizona Democratic Rep. Daniel Hernandez called the proposal a dangerous idea that ignores real threats to children. “So we know there are real tangible threats to kids. It’s not teachers grooming children, it’s not drag queens showing up and doing storytime, and it’s certainly not this problem. What is a problem is the fact that my Republican colleagues can score political points in their primaries by going after the LGBTQ community, particularly trans kids which we’ve seen be targeted in the Legislature this last legislative session,” said Hernandez.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has already passed two bills targeting transgender children and teens. One bill bans gender reassignment surgery for those under 18 years old, and the other requires them to play on the sports team of their biological sex, regardless of gender identity.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches grows to 18,000 acres with no containment
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The east-side I-10 Frontage Road was closed between Marana and Missile Base roads because of a...
Police: Man in custody, suspicious backpack made safe

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump is making his first public appearance since the House committee...
Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Jan. 6 panel sends letter asking Ginni Thomas to testify
FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Jan. 6 panel releases video of lawmaker’s Capitol tour before attack
Jan 6 Committee impacts claims of fraud in Arizona voter laws
Jan 6 Committee impacts claims of fraud in Arizona voter laws
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump ‘detached from reality’ in election defeat