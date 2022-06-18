UPDATE: I-19 reopen after fatal crash near Tubac

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fatal crash briefly closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 19 closed near Tubac, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes were closed due to a crash at milepost 20, and southbound traffic must exit at Barrio de Tubac.

The road had reopened by 7:30 p.m.

