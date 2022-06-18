Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to kick-off the weekend

KOLD News 7-8 a.m. Saturdays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong increase in moisture will bring increasing thunderstorm chances over the next several days. Some storms will generate strong erratic winds and locally heavy rain.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 93. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Widespread haze before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Father’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 99. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.

Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire remains at nearly 18,000 acres with no containment after one week
At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson
FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home
FREE TO KILL: Husband accused of executing estranged wife, her teen sons
Isai Valerio, left, and Jairo Valerio, right, were booked into jail on sexual assault and...
2 brothers got victims drunk, sexually assaulted them in Phoenix, police say

Latest News

Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire remains at nearly 18,000 acres with no containment after one week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms for Father’s Day weekend
KOLD EVENING FORECAST
KOLD 4PM FORECAST
Friday, June 17th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Increased storm chances and cooler temperatures this weekend