FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to kick-off the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong increase in moisture will bring increasing thunderstorm chances over the next several days. Some storms will generate strong erratic winds and locally heavy rain.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 93. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Widespread haze before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Father’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 99. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.

Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

