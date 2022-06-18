FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to kick-off the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong increase in moisture will bring increasing thunderstorm chances over the next several days. Some storms will generate strong erratic winds and locally heavy rain.
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 93. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Widespread haze before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Father’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 99. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.
Wednesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.
Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.
