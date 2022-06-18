Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson

(WGCL)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was injured during a fight involving multiple people outside a hair salon in downtown Tucson on Friday, June 17.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim was stabbed and suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The fight happened outside of Super Cuts, which is located at 245 East Congress Street. A window to the salon was damaged in the incident.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no charges at this time.

Downtown Tucson has been a problem for authorities this year.

On Feb. 5, a woman was stabbed near Tucson City Hall. That scene is about a half-mile from Friday’s fight and stabbing

On March 21, three people were shot at The Funky Monk, which is about a minute’s walk from Super Cuts.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches grows to 18,000 acres with no containment
A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The east-side I-10 Frontage Road was closed between Marana and Missile Base roads because of a...
Police: Man in custody, suspicious backpack made safe

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
UPDATE: I-19 reopen after fatal crash near Tubac
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches grows to 18,000 acres with no containment
It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.
Toddler dead after being pulled from a Phoenix pool
The company said the increases are needed to pay for its investments in wind and solar...
Tucson Electric Power seeking nearly 12% rate increase