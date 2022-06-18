At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was injured during a fight involving multiple people outside a hair salon in downtown Tucson on Friday, June 17.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim was stabbed and suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The fight happened outside of Super Cuts, which is located at 245 East Congress Street. A window to the salon was damaged in the incident.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no charges at this time.

Downtown Tucson has been a problem for authorities this year.

On Feb. 5, a woman was stabbed near Tucson City Hall. That scene is about a half-mile from Friday’s fight and stabbing

On March 21, three people were shot at The Funky Monk, which is about a minute’s walk from Super Cuts.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.