Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available next week in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the FDA has approved pediatric vaccines for children six months to five years, the final hurdle is the Centers for Disease Control which is expected to give the go ahead Saturday June 18.

The makers Moderna and Pfizer are expecting to receive emergency use permission.

If so, Pima County is expecting to roll out the first vaccines Tuesday morning, June 21.

The vaccines will be provided free at all four Pima County locations, East, North, Theresa Lee and the Abrams Center on the South side.

Many families will also receive vaccines through their health care providers.

“Our intention, barring some kind of issue with the CDC, would be that we would start offering it as the start of the day on Tuesday,” said Crystal Rambaud, the Manager for the Vaccine Preventable Diseases Program in the Pima County Health Department. “Right now what we’re really focusing on is promoting the benefits of vaccination so that people can make an informed choice.”

That choice has been a long time coming and a big concern for many parents who have been looking forward to this day.

“We know it’s generally not as serious for young children but we know there have been serious cases and deaths,” Rambaud said, a fact borne out by many pediatricians.

“One third of the patients who needed to be hospitalized during the omicron surge were actually healthy kids with no pre-existing conditions,” said Dr. Wassim Ballan, an infectious disease pediatrician from the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “There was a good percentage also that needed to go to the ICU, needed a higher level of care.”

There is also some concern about side effects which were experienced by many adults such as headaches, body aches, fever and chills. That has not been the experience of most children according to Rambaud.

For the most part, the side effects have been very contained,” she said. “They generally go away in a day or two and is seems side effects have been less severe than they have been for adults or older people.”

It appears right now there will be a different protocol depending on the brand of vaccine.

According to Rambaud, Moderna will be a two dose regimen with the shots coming four weeks apart. The Pfizer brand with be a three shot protocol. Two shots three weeks apart and a final, third shot eight weeks later.

For many parents, it will coincide with the beginning of school or kindergarten.

“So for most providers the COVID vaccine will just join in on the side of all the other recommended vaccines and we recommend your child receive all recommended vaccines,” Rambaud said. “So I think this one is important along with all the others.”

For more information about the vaccine sites, locations and hours, go here to Pima.gov .

