Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate crash near Swan and Sunrise.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently on the scene of a collision on Swan Road and Sunrise Drive. PCSD said, northbound Swan Road is closed between Calle del Pantera and Sunrise Drive.

Traffic will be delayed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

