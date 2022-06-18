Scottsdale detention officer resigns after allegedly having sex with a minor

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale Police Department detention officer has resigned after being accused of multiple child sex charges.

Scottsdale police say that a community member tipped them off about Ekiss. Officers in Scottsdale then informed the Surprise Police Department because the reported crimes happened in their area. Surprise police confirmed that Tony Michel Ekiss was arrested on June 12 on eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor. His other charges include child molestation, furnishing harmful items to minors, aggravated luring of a minor, and surreptitious photographing and videotaping.

Scottsdale police say that upon learning of the possible charges, they were going to place Ekiss under non-disciplinary suspension while the department conducted its own investigation but Ekiss chose to resign. Surprise police say the investigation is still ongoing. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

