Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Toddler dead after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.
It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 16-month-old boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday evening. It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road around 5:30 p.m. Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire Department says the boy was found in the pool and pulled out by family members, who started doing CPR. The boy was then taken to the hospital in severely critical condition, but later died.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw several police cars outside the home. A gate separated the pool from the other half of the backyard, and toys were scattered throughout the area. It is unknown if there were family members watching the child or how long he was underwater. The investigation is ongoing.

Gammage reminded parents to please be careful and watch children around water. “This is unfortunately very prevalent in our state in general. We have a lot of backyard pools and unfortunately we encounter a high volume of drownings. We always advise parents we do have a drown-zero campaign going on right now. Anytime you’re outside in the pool, having a family get-together, we please advise you to keep your eyes on the children, on the pool at all times,” he said.

TRENDING: Babysitter arrested after 1-year-old nearly drowns in bathtub in El Mirage

It is the second near-drowning in the West Valley in two days. On Thursday night in El Mirage, a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub after a babysitter left him alone with the water running. The babysitter, 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy, is accused of child neglect and was arrested. Police say the baby is in extremely critical condition.

Editor’s Note: It was previously noted that the home was in Glendale. It has been updated to reflect it is in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches grows to 18,000 acres with no containment
A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The east-side I-10 Frontage Road was closed between Marana and Missile Base roads because of a...
Police: Man in custody, suspicious backpack made safe

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
UPDATE: I-19 reopen after fatal crash near Tubac
At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches grows to 18,000 acres with no containment
The company said the increases are needed to pay for its investments in wind and solar...
Tucson Electric Power seeking nearly 12% rate increase