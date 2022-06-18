Toddler dead after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 16-month-old boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday evening. It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road around 5:30 p.m. Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire Department says the boy was found in the pool and pulled out by family members, who started doing CPR. The boy was then taken to the hospital in severely critical condition, but later died.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw several police cars outside the home. A gate separated the pool from the other half of the backyard, and toys were scattered throughout the area. It is unknown if there were family members watching the child or how long he was underwater. The investigation is ongoing.

Gammage reminded parents to please be careful and watch children around water. “This is unfortunately very prevalent in our state in general. We have a lot of backyard pools and unfortunately we encounter a high volume of drownings. We always advise parents we do have a drown-zero campaign going on right now. Anytime you’re outside in the pool, having a family get-together, we please advise you to keep your eyes on the children, on the pool at all times,” he said.

It is the second near-drowning in the West Valley in two days. On Thursday night in El Mirage, a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub after a babysitter left him alone with the water running. The babysitter, 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy, is accused of child neglect and was arrested. Police say the baby is in extremely critical condition.

Editor’s Note: It was previously noted that the home was in Glendale. It has been updated to reflect it is in Phoenix.

