UPDATE: Contreras Fire 40% contained but increases in size

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been exactly one week since the Contreras Fire started in the Baboquivari Mountains. As of 10:03 a.m., June 19, the fire has burned 18,843 acres with 40% containment.

Saturday’s rain was a welcomed sight as crews continue to battle the flames.

A contingent of engines and a hand crew will remain in the southern and eastern areas of the fire. They will continue to monitor and secure fire lines. Resources will be shifted to the Kitt Peak area to assist with on-going fire suppression to the northeast of the site. Aerial resources are expected to remain over the fire today in the absence of lightning. Fire behavior will remain typical of the Contreras Fire, with extremely dry fuels, and movement upslope pushed by winds. Along Highway 86, toward the Pan Tak and Cowtown communities, fire behavior will be monitored with crews and engines. Operations staff will continue the development of a structure protection plan for these two communities. Four structures, consisting of two out-buildings, a dormitory and a residence, were lost at the Kitt Peak Observatory during the run of the fire on the morning of the 17th. Scientific facilities and instrumentation appear intact, assessments of damage to instrumentation will begin once conditions allow for safe entry into the area. To the west, the fire will be allowed to burn down the slope into more advantageous terrain that will allow crews to safely engage the fire. Engines and crews will continue to patrol both the east and west flanks of the fire.

The Contreras Fire started June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountain range, north of the Baboquivari Peak, 20 miles east of Sells, Arizona, on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. (Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Fire)

The Contreras Fire reached the Kitt Peak National Observatory Thursday night and officials evacuated a small community north of the mountain.

The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab said late Thursday night, crews battled the Contreras Fire by clearing trees and brush near the Kitt Peak National Observatory. They also dropped fire retardant around the facility.

Despite that work, the fire crested a ridge where the “Hiltner 2.4-meter Telescope, McGraw-Hill 1.3-meter Telescope, Very Long Baseline Array Dish and UArizona 12-meter Telescope are located.”

NOIRLab said it isn’t possible yet to tell what, if anything, was damaged yet.

“NSF’s NOIRLab is deeply grateful to the firefighters working at the site and for the support of the Tohono O’odham community at this challenging time. Safety remains our top priority,” the group said in a post.

The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains burned through the Kitt Peak National Observatory on Friday morning, June 17. (Kitt Peak National Observatory)

A spokesman for the Type II Eastern Area Incident Management Team said that number is expected to increase with additional mapping later in the day.

The community of Pan Tak was evacuated at 4 a.m. Friday, shortly after the fire moved through the observatories on Kitt Peak. The fire has not reached Pan Tak.

Structure protection crews are scouting and engaging the fire at Kitt Peak, and scouting operations are active between the observatory and the community of Pan Tak. Electrical supply to the observatory has been suspended by the utility provider to mitigate unintentional sparking, and ground crews are clearing flammable ground material and creating fuel breaks. More crews have been ordered and are expected to arrive Friday.

McCreedy said there was not yet any information about possible damage to the observatories, but crews would return Friday and be able to make an assessment.

INSANE FOOTAGE - On the Contreras Fire in Arizona. A massive dust devil in the background of a tanker drop. Last reported at 6,700 acres the fire is on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. Multiple Hotshot crews are working the fire #contrerasfire #arizona #azwx #wildfire #fire pic.twitter.com/coDJ9UF8Gj — TheHotshotWakeUp (@HotshotWake) June 16, 2022

On the south end of the fire near Elkhorn Ranch, structure protection crews are utilizing fire control lines, sprinkler systems and other suppression methods to ensure the safety of the ranch community, visitors and its inholdings. A small 40-acre spot fire, which was contained Thursday, will be monitored and mop-up operations will commence if necessary.

On the east side of the fire, scouts are actively monitoring fire behavior and looking for access points for crews. To the west, the fire is being actively monitored and allowed to move toward more favorable terrain where the fire may be engaged more effectively and safely.

CONTRERAS FIRE FAST FACTS

SIZE

18,843 acres as of 10:04 a.m. Sunday

CONTAINMENT

40%

CAUSE

Lightning strike north of Baboquivari Peak on Saturday, June 11.

EVACUATION ORDERS

GO: Pan Tak, Kitt Peak.

SET: Elkhorn Ranch.

ROAD CLOSURES

State Route 386, the road to Kitt Peak National Observatory.

PERSONNEL

Crews: 8

Engines: 10

Water Tenders: 5

Helicopters: 7

