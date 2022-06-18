UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches grows to 18,000 acres with no containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains reached nearly 18,000 acres after burning for nearly a week. There was no containment, as of 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.

The Contreras Fire reached the Kitt Peak National Observatory Thursday night and officials evacuated a small community north of the mountain.

The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab said late Thursday night, crews battled the Contreras Fire by clearing trees and brush near the Kitt Peak National Observatory. They also dropped fire retardant around the facility.

Despite that work, the fire crested a ridge where the “Hiltner 2.4-meter Telescope, McGraw-Hill 1.3-meter Telescope, Very Long Baseline Array Dish and UArizona 12-meter Telescope are located.”

NOIRLab said it isn’t possible yet to tell what, if anything, was damaged yet.

“NSF’s NOIRLab is deeply grateful to the firefighters working at the site and for the support of the Tohono O’odham community at this challenging time. Safety remains our top priority,” the group said in a post.

The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains burned through the Kitt Peak National Observatory on Friday morning, June 17. (Kitt Peak National Observatory)

A spokesman for the Type II Eastern Area Incident Management Team said that number is expected to increase with additional mapping later in the day.

The community of Pan Tak was evacuated at 4 a.m. Friday, shortly after the fire moved through the observatories on Kitt Peak. The fire has not reached Pan Tak.

Structure protection crews are scouting and engaging the fire at Kitt Peak, and scouting operations are active between the observatory and the community of Pan Tak. Electrical supply to the observatory has been suspended by the utility provider to mitigate unintentional sparking, and ground crews are clearing flammable ground material and creating fuel breaks. More crews have been ordered and are expected to arrive Friday.

McCreedy said there was not yet any information about possible damage to the observatories, but crews would return Friday and be able to make an assessment.

INSANE FOOTAGE - On the Contreras Fire in Arizona. A massive dust devil in the background of a tanker drop. Last reported at 6,700 acres the fire is on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. Multiple Hotshot crews are working the fire #contrerasfire #arizona #azwx #wildfire #fire pic.twitter.com/coDJ9UF8Gj — TheHotshotWakeUp (@HotshotWake) June 16, 2022

On the south end of the fire near Elkhorn Ranch, structure protection crews are utilizing fire control lines, sprinkler systems and other suppression methods to ensure the safety of the ranch community, visitors and its inholdings. A small 40-acre spot fire, which was contained Thursday, will be monitored and mop-up operations will commence if necessary.

On the east side of the fire, scouts are actively monitoring fire behavior and looking for access points for crews. To the west, the fire is being actively monitored and allowed to move toward more favorable terrain where the fire may be engaged more effectively and safely.

CONTRERAS FIRE FAST FACTS

SIZE

11,500 acres as of 5 p.m. Friday

CONTAINMENT

None.

CAUSE

Lightning strike north of Baboquivari Peak on Saturday, June 11.

EVACUATION ORDERS

GO: Pan Tak, Kitt Peak.

SET: Elkhorn Ranch.

ROAD CLOSURES

State Route 386, the road to Kitt Peak National Observatory.

PERSONNEL

Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team with around 300 firefighters. They have seven crews, 12 engines, five water tenders and five helicopters.

