Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Warren Buffett’s final charity lunch draws record $19M bid

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sits during an interview on Feb. 24, 2020. An auctioned...
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sits during an interview on Feb. 24, 2020. An auctioned lunch with Buffett drew a record $19 million bid.(CNBC Television / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous bidder has shelled out a record $19 million for a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffet at a steakhouse in New York City.

The meal with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO was offered on an eBay auction to benefit the San-Francisco-based charity GLIDE, which helps homeless people and those in poverty. The winner can bring up to seven guests.

Buffett has raised $53 million for GLIDE since the auction began in 2000. The charity earned the philanthropist billionaire’s support when his first wife, Susie, introduced him to it after she started volunteering there. She died in 2004.

This year’s event will be the first private lunch offered with the 91-year-old billionaire since the previous record-setting bid of $4.5 million by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2019. The past two auctions were called off due to COVID-19 concerns and Buffett has said this will be the last.

“It’s been nothing but good,” Buffett said of the charity lunch in a news release. “I’ve met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses.”

Like the winner this year, some other past winners have chosen to remain anonymous. One past winner, Ted Weschler, received a job offer from Buffett’s company after he spent nearly $5.3 million on two auctions in 2010 and 2011. Weschler now works as an investment manager for the Omaha, Nebraska, conglomerate, Berkshire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire remains at nearly 18,000 acres with no containment after one week
At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson
FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home
FREE TO KILL: Husband accused of executing estranged wife, her teen sons
Isai Valerio, left, and Jairo Valerio, right, were booked into jail on sexual assault and...
2 brothers got victims drunk, sexually assaulted them in Phoenix, police say

Latest News

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Montana governor unavailable during historic flooding
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf