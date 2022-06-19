FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances for dad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday will see some clearing this morning for most of the area, with a few storms hanging on north and northeast of Tucson. Southeast Arizona will keep enough moisture around for a daily chance of thunderstorms. Most afternoons will see best storm coverage south and east of Tucson. Some storms will generate strong erratic winds and locally heavy rain.

Father’s Day: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 99. East southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 100. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday 30%chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.

Thursday Night 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 103.

Friday Night: 20%chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.

