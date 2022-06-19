Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire 40% contained as of Saturday night
At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson
FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home
FREE TO KILL: Husband accused of executing estranged wife, her teen sons
Isai Valerio, left, and Jairo Valerio, right, were booked into jail on sexual assault and...
2 brothers got victims drunk, sexually assaulted them in Phoenix, police say

Latest News

52nd annual Tucson Juneteenth Festival returns to Kennedy Park
Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
University of Arizona Steward Observatory discovered "blue blobs."
OUT OF THIS WORLD DISCOVERY: How Tucson astronomers played a part in finding a new stellar system
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store