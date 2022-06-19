Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man’s body found under Salt River bridge in Phoenix

Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was found around 8 p.m.(Source: MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say that they found a body in the Salt River bed on Saturday night.

According to Phoenix PD spokesperson Donna Rossi, officers found the man’s body under the Salt River bridge on 16th Street around 8 p.m. Police said the body was heavily decomposed. The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the body. Police haven’t said what prompted crews to search the river.

TRENDING: US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire 40% contained but increases in size
At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson
Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate crash near Swan and Sunrise.
Authorities investigating crash near Swan, Sunrise in Tucson area
GRFD battling house fire in Rancho Vistoso neighborhood.
Golder Ranch Fire investigating house fire in Oro Valley
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store

Latest News

Officers say the shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m.
Woman says she shot, killed boyfriend in north Phoenix after being assaulted
A Casa Grande woman saved several colonies of burrowing owls.
Casa Grande woman saves several colonies of burrowing owls
The woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee claiming that her fries were...
Woman reportedly assaults Casa Grande Wendy’s worker over cold fries, wrong nuggets
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire 40% contained but increases in size