Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Woman reportedly assaults Casa Grande Wendy’s worker over cold fries, wrong nuggets

The woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee claiming that her fries were...
The woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say they’re looking for the woman who assaulted a Wendy’s restaurant worker earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, officers say the woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee after claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy. It’s not yet known which location or when the alleged assault happened but police are actively investigating.

TRENDING: Why Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled this summer

Anyone with information is asked to email the police department at seth_sanchez@casagrandeaz.gov or call 520-521-8711 at extension 6330.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire 40% contained but increases in size
At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson
Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate crash near Swan and Sunrise.
Authorities investigating crash near Swan, Sunrise in Tucson area
GRFD battling house fire in Rancho Vistoso neighborhood.
Golder Ranch Fire investigating house fire in Oro Valley
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store

Latest News

Officers say the shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m.
Woman says she shot, killed boyfriend in north Phoenix after being assaulted
A Casa Grande woman saved several colonies of burrowing owls.
Casa Grande woman saves several colonies of burrowing owls
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Man’s body found under Salt River bridge in Phoenix
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire 40% contained but increases in size