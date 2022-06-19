Woman reportedly assaults Casa Grande Wendy’s worker over cold fries, wrong nuggets

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say they’re looking for the woman who assaulted a Wendy’s restaurant worker earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, officers say the woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee after claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy. It’s not yet known which location or when the alleged assault happened but police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to email the police department at seth_sanchez@casagrandeaz.gov or call 520-521-8711 at extension 6330.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.