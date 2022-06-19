Woman says she shot, killed boyfriend in north Phoenix after being assaulted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is dead after his girlfriend reportedly shot and killed him in a neighborhood near 27th and Missouri avenues early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived in the area around 3:30 a.m where they found a man who had been shot. While police were at the scene, a woman believed to be the man’s girlfriend showed up and told officers that the man had been assaulting her when she shot him. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Authorities say the woman was detained. It’s not immediately clear if she will face any charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

