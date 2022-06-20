Advertise
AZ wildlife magazine accepting entries for calendar cover

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Do you want to see your photo on display?

Photographers can have their work featured on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views’ annual calendar if they win the state Game and Fish Department’s wildlife photo contest.

Photos from one best in show and 11 first-place winners will be included in the 2023 calendar, which is set to be released in the November-December issue of Arizona Wildlife Views.

The best in show photo will be featured as the cover.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Winners will be announced here or here on Nov. 1.

To submit photos, click here. Contestants can send in up to three photos each. All photos must depict wildlife native to and found in Arizona and must have been taken in the state.

Contestants are asked to review the official rules before entering.

