DPS trooper shoots, kills suspect near Arizona-New Mexico border

SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a suspect near the Arizona and New Mexico state border Saturday night. According to DPS, a trooper was involved in a shooting with a suspect in the area of U.S. 191 and East Sun Lane in Sanders around 10:15 p.m. Sanders is about 21 miles west of the border with New Mexico.

DPS says no troopers were hurt during the incident. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. DPS has not identified the suspect who died and said authorities are not looking for any other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

