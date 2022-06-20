FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly drier start to the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a quiet start to Monday with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Some clouds are lingering east of Tucson, where dew points are highest. Santa Cruz, Cochise, Greenlee, and Graham Counties have the best chance for isolated storms Monday afternoon and evening. Looking mostly dry in Tucson today with near-normal high temperatures.

Moisture increases across the region Tuesday through the end of the workweek, allowing for scattered storms each afternoon and evening. Lightning, localized heavy rain, gusty winds, and blowing dust will all be concerns with any storm that does fire. Keep an eye on the sky and radar! High temperatures look to hover between the upper 90s and the lower 100s throughout the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°. Chance for isolated storms east and south of Tucson.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Happy Summer Solstice! 40% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 100°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 102°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 100°.

