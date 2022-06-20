Advertise
Massive four-alarm fire in downtown Las Vegas displaces 100

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At least 100 people are displaced after a massive fire burned buildings and cars in downtown Las Vegas Sunday. Fire officials are calling it the largest fire in city limits for the past 25 years.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said at least ten buildings have been damaged or destroyed from a massive fire. A Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crew noticed a large column of smoke. They found a building still under construction fully engulfed with fire at 200 Tower Street at 12:56 a.m. Officials say the building on fire was a condominium complex off Fremont Street.

Matalie Avila noticed the beginning of the fire. Her RING doorbell camera captured her reaction as she rushed to bang on garage doors so residents would wake up.

“It went so quick the fire, but like the fire department coming I mean they came just in time to save all the community really cause it was just going from one, to one, to the next,” Avila said.

She went back to grab her daughters and left.

“It was terrifying, it was so scary, personally I had no words also because as soon as I turned the corner I saw the whole street on fire,” Avila said.

Her home was untouched but the smell of fire still lingered inside. She feels for her neighbors who lost everything.

“Emotionally I’m devastated, I’m devastated for our neighbors, our community. This is very hard I’m sure on a lot of people, some of these houses were they lived there probably you know just a year,” Avila said.

The City of Las Vegas Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy at 1776 E. Ogden Avenue.

Disaster Program Manager, Christi Wiegmann, said 24 residential units burned. On Sunday morning they helped 50 residents. Wiegmann said they’re ready to help more. Volunteers will be there from10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We still have some homes we’re waiting to hear back from so if we hear from them we’re just going to continue to support them as best as we can and make sure we’re there for them in their time of need,” Wiegmann said.

Fire officials say one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

They expect to have an exact number of buildings, condos and cars impacted by Tuesday since the incident is on a large scale.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

