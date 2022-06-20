Advertise
National Ground Water Association urges private well owners to test systems, water levels

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Ground Water Association is urging private well owners to get their systems and water levels tested because of extreme weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, water wells can be susceptible to damage through drought and through flooding. Both of those weather extremes can have some pretty harsh implications on your well,” said Ben Frech, Public Relations and Government Affairs Manager, NGWA.

In extreme drought, there’s a possibility you could turn on your faucet and realize it’s run dry because your well was wasting water and wasn’t functioning properly.

On the flip side, with the expected big storms ahead this monsoon, flooding or too much rain can cause chemicals from the soil to get into your water.

Frech said an inspection can help find current and potential problems with a system before they become serious issues. There has been growing evidence that lower water tables, deeper wells, and extreme drought have led to higher levels of contamination in groundwater. If you get a simple water quality test the contaminants can be easily identified.

The NGWA recommends at least one inspection and water quality test per year to stay safe.

Frech said well owners are seeing longer than usual wait times for service.

That’s why you want to reach out now so you can get your well tested before all of that expected rainfall during monsoon.

