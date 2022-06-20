Speedway Boulevard closed between Euclid, Park avenues because of crash
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - East Speedway Boulevard is closed between North Euclid and North Park avenues because of a serious crash.
According to Tucson Police Department, officers are investigating a crash that involved serious injuries. The crash happened early Monday morning, June 20.
No additional information was immediately available.
