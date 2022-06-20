Speedway Boulevard closed between Euclid, Park avenues because of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - East Speedway Boulevard is closed between North Euclid and North Park avenues because of a serious crash.

Traffic on E. Speedway Blvd. between N. Euclid Ave. east to Park Ave. is shut down this morning while officers investigate a serious-injury collision. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UEWcTnaaxE — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 20, 2022

According to Tucson Police Department, officers are investigating a crash that involved serious injuries. The crash happened early Monday morning, June 20.

No additional information was immediately available.

