Speedway Boulevard closed between Euclid, Park avenues because of crash

Members of the Tucson Police Department investigate a crash on Speedway Boulevard between Park...
Members of the Tucson Police Department investigate a crash on Speedway Boulevard between Park and Euclid avenues on Monday, June 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - East Speedway Boulevard is closed between North Euclid and North Park avenues because of a serious crash.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers are investigating a crash that involved serious injuries. The crash happened early Monday morning, June 20.

No additional information was immediately available.

