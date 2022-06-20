Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened

A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug...
A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug charges until at least July 2.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed.

That’s according to Cherelle Griner, who tells the Associated Press that the couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia on drug-related charges.

That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire grows to 20,360 acres; containment stays at 40%
The investigation is ongoing.
DPS trooper shoots, kills suspect near Arizona-New Mexico border
Members of the Tucson Police Department investigate a crash on Speedway Boulevard between Park...
Speedway Boulevard closed between Euclid, Park avenues because of crash
Phoenix police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Hadley Street.
Man kills ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Phoenix police say
GRFD battling house fire in Rancho Vistoso neighborhood.
Golder Ranch Fire investigating house fire in Oro Valley

Latest News

Members of the Tucson Police Department investigate a crash on Speedway Boulevard between Park...
Speedway Boulevard closed between Euclid, Park avenues because of crash
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire grows to 20,360 acres; containment stays at 40%