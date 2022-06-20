Advertise
Woman crashes into wall, dies after getting hit while trying to cross freeway in Chandler; 1 detained

A woman was hit-and-killed while trying to cross the Loop 202 freeway in Chandler. Troopers say she had just crashed into a wall on the freeway.
A woman was hit-and-killed while trying to cross the Loop 202 freeway in Chandler. Troopers say she had just crashed into a wall on the freeway.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a woman is dead after she crashed into a wall on the side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and was hit by a car in Chandler early Monday morning.

Initial reports came in around 1 a.m. DPS officials tell Arizona’s Family that after the woman crashed into the wall. At that point, an off-duty Chandler police officer tried to tell the woman to stay inside the car. However, she tried to walk across the freeway when she was hit by another driver that sped off. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

DPS Capt. Alan Haywood says detectives were able to find the suspect because he had called 911 and told dispatchers he had hit something. Detectives were able to look up his address using his phone number and detained him at his home after they found evidence of the crash from their car. The suspect has not been identified. Troopers are still trying to determine if impairment was a factor in either crash.

TRENDING: Woman says she shot, killed boyfriend in north Phoenix after being assaulted

ADOT says the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 San Tan freeway lanes were closed near McClintock Drive but reopened around 7:30 a.m. Click/tap here for the latest traffic conditions

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

