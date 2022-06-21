Agencies respond to gas-line break in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People are being asked to avoid the area of Ina and Thornydale roads because of a broken gas line in the area.

Engine 333 is on scene with @MaranaPD and @SWGas for a gas line break behind Dickey's BBQ at Ina and Thornydale. Please avoid the area. #NWFDAZ #CareForOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/l6062IGQsW — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 21, 2022

Crews from Northwest Fire District, the Marana Police Department and Southwest Gas at the scene behind the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 7077 N. Thornydale Road.

Aerie Drive is restricted to one lane in both directions.

No additional information was immediately available.

