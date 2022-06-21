Agencies respond to gas-line break in Marana
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People are being asked to avoid the area of Ina and Thornydale roads because of a broken gas line in the area.
Crews from Northwest Fire District, the Marana Police Department and Southwest Gas at the scene behind the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 7077 N. Thornydale Road.
Aerie Drive is restricted to one lane in both directions.
No additional information was immediately available.
KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as details become available.
