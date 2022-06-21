Advertise
Agencies respond to gas-line break in Marana

Crews from the Northwest Fire District responded to the gas-line break behind the Dickey’s...
Crews from the Northwest Fire District responded to the gas-line break behind the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 7077 N. Thornydale Road on Tuesday, June 21.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People are being asked to avoid the area of Ina and Thornydale roads because of a broken gas line in the area.

Crews from Northwest Fire District, the Marana Police Department and Southwest Gas at the scene behind the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 7077 N. Thornydale Road.

Aerie Drive is restricted to one lane in both directions.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as details become available.

Giant tortoise found and reunited with family thanks to Oro Valley community
The cowboy lifestyle was a huge part of Brian Bausch's life.
Friends remember horse trick rider killed in Tucson crash while heading to rodeo
Giant tortoise found and reunited with family thanks to Oro Valley community
Community remembers horse trick rider killed in crash near Tucson