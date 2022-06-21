Advertise
Armed wig-wearing couple accused of robbing Circle Ks in Mesa

49-year-old Brandie Walker, left, and 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, right, were booked into jail on three counts of armed robbery.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A boyfriend and girlfriend who wore wigs during a string of armed robberies at Mesa Circle Ks are now in custody. Police say 49-year-old Brandie Walker and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, were arrested on Friday.

The first robbery happened at a convenience store at Broadway and Dobson roads on May 14 around 9 p.m. Police said Walker wore a black wig when she demanded money and threatened the clerk with a gun. After giving the cash to her, the victim jumped over the counter and wrestled the gun away from Walker, investigators said. She ran off with the money leaving the employee with the gun.

Five days later, around 4:45 a.m., police say Roy wore a gray wig and was armed with a handgun when he went into a Circle K at Greenfield and Baseline roads. He demanded money. Police said he had a distinct tattoo on his right and wore easily recognizable clothing.

The third and final armed robbery happened on June 12 just after 1 a.m. at a Circle K near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue, where Walker wore a brown wig and had a handgun. Instead of running off, police believe she got into a car driven by Roy. Thanks to surveillance video, officers got the license plate.

On Friday, a police task force found the car at a hotel near Country Club Drive and Hampton Avenue, which is south of Southern Avenue. Officers searched the car and the room and they said they found “evidence of the crime,” including a black BB gun and a black wig. Walker and Roy were booked into jail on three counts of armed robbery.

