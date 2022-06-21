COVID-19 vaccines available for babies, toddlers in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The last age group for the COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green light. The FDA has signed off on the vaccine for children under 5-years-old.

Earlier this year, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the vaccine for babies and toddlers would eventually be here. Now, a few months later and here it is.

The vaccine will be available starting Tuesday.

“That is huge,” exclaimed Pediatric infectious disease specialist at Tucson Medical Center, Dr. Sean Elliott.

The CDC and now the FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children from six-months through four-years-old.

“That’s about 80,000 to 90,000 children that we hope to be able to participate in the vaccination,” said Dr. Cullen.

The dosage for these shots will be a little different than the ones given to adults.

“In this case, the Moderna series will be two vaccines. The Pfizer series will be three vaccines for this age group,” explained Dr. Cullen.

Many parents do have great concern. So is this new shot safe for babies and toddlers?

“It is a reasonable question. I urge parents to ask their doctors. Safety studies with this age group, six-month to five-years-old, were done and exhausted. They demonstrated a fabulous safety record. The concern of the Myocarditis post vaccine that was an issue within teenagers has not been demonstrated in any way with this age group,” she said.

Dr. Cullen said getting these little ones vaccinated will help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Last year there were daycares that had to be closed because there were outbreaks of COVID-19. There were schools and kindergarten that had to close because of outbreaks of COVID-19. Once again, littles can get infected with COVID-19, and they can bring that home to the adult or their siblings they interface with.”

But Dr. Elliott went on and said that does not mean every single pediatrician’s office will have them by Tuesday. He said, your best bet is to give them a call.

The Pima County Health Department will have vaccines available for all ages six-months and up starting Tuesday at the below locations.

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 South County Club Road

Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 West Commerce Court

North Clinic, 3550 North First Avenue

East Clinic, 6920 East Broadway Boulevard

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.