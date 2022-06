TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews at the scene of a mobile home fire near Tucson have gotten the blaze under control.

According to Northwest Fire District, the fire broke out at a modular building sales office off of Linda Vista and Tiffany Loop.

Linda Vista was shut down and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.