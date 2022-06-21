Enrollment open for new public Waldorf high school in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Desert Sage School, a new public Waldorf high school in Tucson, officially has a building to call home.

The school is located at 3434 E. Broadway Boulevard, near Country Club Road. School officials say they’ve been looking for a place to call home for years.

“It’s been a labor of love looking for the building. This building kept coming back and coming back,” said Venus-Tyane Keya, Culture and Engagement director, Desert Sage School board. “It’s right next to Reid Park and is right on a main bus line which is important to us for accessibility for our students. It’s a perfect fit.”

It is one of three public Waldorf high schools in the United States.

Keya said there’s still a lot of work to be done before classes start on Aug. 8. So far, nearly 50 students are enrolled and they are still accepting more who are interested.

The school’s approach to learning is what makes it stand apart.

Instead of teaching students material for a test, Keya said this way of learning causes students to engage their head, heart and hands.

“Waldorf Education looks at the child as a whole being, which means not just intellect which a lot of traditional schools are looking at, Waldorf Education says in order to truly educate someone you have to engage the mind,” Keya said. “You have to engage their thinking, their feeling, the things they’re doing, hands-on. Waldorf Education looks at holistic but also gives really specific guides to look at what does holistic mean.”

In the past, Waldorf schools have been private and pretty expensive to attend. Leaders say they’re excited to finally be able to provide this type of education to the public for free.

Pedagogical Director Sarah Bromer said this way of learning is looked highly upon by the top universities in the country. She said students learn how to problem solve, work as a team and create relationships, which prepares students for lifelong careers.

“It awakens curiosity, it connects the student to the material through their senses, but it also allows the student to make discoveries,” Bromer said. “They’ve practiced a way of thinking that’s required to do the biggest jobs in our world and solve the biggest problems.”

School will start with grades 9 and 10. Grades 11 and 12 will be added in future years.

Keya said being the first class at Desert Sage School is a unique opportunity. She said this upcoming school year will set a legacy for future students to come.

“Being a student in a first-time school, you really get a chance to set up all the pieces,” Keya said. “This summer we have a great mural project where students who are enrolled will get to come help create on the outside of our building.”

Students will also be able to partake in a food project where they get to taste-test the menu for the school year.

There will be an open house in July for everyone who is interested.

Once spots are filled, a few select students will be picked from the waiting list through a lottery system.

Keya said the legacy this first class of students will make on the school is ever-lasting.

“A great school is not just a building, chairs and a teacher,” Keya said. “It’s all of the other pieces that make it special.”

