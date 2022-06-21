FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Daily storm chances and near-average temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today is the Summer Solstice, also known as the “longest” day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. In Tucson, we’ll see 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight today. Starting tomorrow, our daylight hours will slowly but surely shorten until the Winter Solstice in late December.

After a brief break from an active monsoon pattern, storm chances in Tucson increase again starting today. We’ll hold the chance for afternoon and evening storms each day this week, so keep an eye on the sky and the radar if you have outdoor plans! Any storm that fires could bring the threat of gusty winds, blowing dust, localized heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Because of the increased dew points, clouds, and storm chances this week, temperatures will be kept at bay with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Our average high for this time of year is 102° in Tucson.

TODAY: Happy Summer Solstice! Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 101°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 101°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 100°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 101°.

