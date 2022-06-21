Long-awaited Caesars Sportsbook opens at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Caesars Sportsbook has finally opened at Chase Field as legalized sports betting inches closer to completing its first year in Arizona.

Good Morning Arizona was there Tuesday as the official corporate partner of the Diamondbacks promise an improved guest experience, even to those not betting, at the space that was previously occupied by Game 7 Grill. Caesars officials say the space will be open year-round to allow fans not just to place their bets, but also to watch, eat, drink, and socialize.

Take a look inside and the experience is one of a kind, including two floors for betting and 1,500 square feet of televisions spanning both indoors and outdoors. But it doesn’t even stop there.

Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar is a 20,000-square-foot, two-story venue with options for indoor and outdoor seating. It’s everything you can come to expect to love from most sports bars, including wings, nachos, and hearty burgers. And when it’s time to finally settle to watch the game, pick between the outdoor, indoor bar, or even a private bar in the VIP lounge.

Caesars says the sportsbook is open daily. Its hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the workweek, and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Officials note you won’t be able to use the sportsbook during Diamondbacks home games, you’ll have to use the Caesars Sportsbook app or another app to place your wager. To learn more, click/tap here.

