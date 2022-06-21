Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police find 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 that was stolen from Petland store

Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.
Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.(Parma Police Department)
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A puppy that was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio on Friday was found safe Monday and returned to the store, police said.

According to the Parma Police Department, the 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier is valued at $4,899.

Police said Arthur Gaston, 25, is charged with theft.

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)

According to police, Gaston came into the pet store Friday afternoon, spent time with the puppy in the meet-and-greet room, and then tucked the puppy under his arm and ran out of the store.

Gaston is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on June 29.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Tucson Police Department investigate a crash on Speedway near Euclid on Monday,...
Police investigating hit-and-run crash near Speedway, Park in Tucson
Danica Aiken, left, and her boyfriend Eric Sands, right, were killed late Sunday night at a...
Man kills ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Phoenix police say
Ruth Robbins was booked on a felony charge of animal abuse.
Phoenix woman threw her own dog into canal after being bitten, police say
The investigation is ongoing.
DPS trooper shoots, kills suspect near Arizona-New Mexico border
The cowboy lifestyle was a huge part of Brian Bausch's life.
Friends remember horse trick rider killed in Tucson crash while heading to rodeo

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
A Colorado veteran rescues an abandoned dog and gives him a new mission to help other vets.
A NEW LEASH ON LIFE: Abandoned pitbull to become service dog
Several agencies responded to the gas-line break behind the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 7077 N....
Agencies respond to gas-line break in Marana
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits