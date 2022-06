TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man remained in the hospital after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle that fled the scene on Monday, June 20.

According to Tucson Police Department, the victim is a man in his 30s and the crash took place near Euclid Avenue and Park Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

