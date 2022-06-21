Advertise
UPDATE: Contreras Fire grows to 23,106 acres; containment up to 50%

Residents in Hayhook Estates asked to get ready to evacuate
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening June, 16.(KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains has burned 23,106 acres with 50% containment as of Monday night, June 20.

The fire was started by a lightning strike on Saturday, June 11.

Late Sunday, officials asked residents in Hayhook Estates to get ready to evacuate due to the “significant danger due to the Contreras Fire.”

A map is below to show the precise area that has been identified. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said anyone with questions should call 520-351-4900.

Late Sunday, officials asked residents in Hayhook Estates to get ready to evacuate due to the “significant danger due to the Contreras Fire.”(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Beginning Tuesday, increased moisture will lead to chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend. The main concerns will be lightning and gusty outflow winds. As storms become wetter, the threat of flash flooding increases in and around the burned area.

KITT PEAK HIT

The Contreras Fire reached the Kitt Peak National Observatory Thursday night, June 16, and officials evacuated Pan Tak, a small community north of the mountain. Pan Tak remains evacuated Monday night.

The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab said crews battled the fire by clearing trees and brush near the observatory. They also dropped fire retardant around the facility.

Despite that work, the fire crested a ridge where the “Hiltner 2.4-meter Telescope, McGraw-Hill 1.3-meter Telescope, Very Long Baseline Array Dish and UArizona 12-meter Telescope are located.”

One residential building, a dormitory and two outbuildings were destroyed. Power poles were destroyed, cutting off power to the observatory. Crews continue suppression actions at Kitt Peak.

“NSF’s NOIRLab is deeply grateful to the firefighters working at the site and for the support of the Tohono O’odham community at this challenging time. Safety remains our top priority,” the group said in a post.

CONTRERAS FIRE FAST FACTS

SIZE

  • 23,106 as of 7 p.m. Monday.

CONTAINMENT

  • 50%

CAUSE

  • Lightning strike north of Baboquivari Peak on Saturday, June 11.

EVACUATION ORDERS

  • GO: Pan Tak, Kitt Peak.
  • READY: Hayhook Ranch Estates, Elkhorn Ranch.

ROAD CLOSURES

  • State Route 386, the road to Kitt Peak National Observatory.
  • Highway 86 remains open in the area, but drivers are encouraged to remain aware of rapidly changing conditions, dense smoke and increased visual distractions from aerial operations.

PERSONNEL

  • Total: 436.
  • Crews: 8
  • Engines: 19.
  • Water Tenders: 12.
  • Masticators: 2.
  • Helicopters: 7

