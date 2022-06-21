UPDATE: Three teens charged in fatal shooting of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were arrested this month after they allegedly shot and killed a woman during a burglary on May 2.

Tucson police said they were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of W. Kentucky Street, near South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road, where they found 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18-year-old Luis Isaiah Navarro and 19-year-old Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez as the suspects.

Luis Isaiah Navarro, 18, is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. The Tucson Police Department said Rene Alejandro Uranga and Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez are also facing charges in the fatal shooting of Alma Gomez in Tucson in May 2022. (Tucson Police Department)

The Tucson police SWAT team apprehended Uranga and Navarro on Wednesday, June 15. They were both charged with felony murder, armed robbery and kidnapping and were booked into the Pima County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

Two days later, Rios-Sanchez turned herself. She was also charged with felony murder, armed robbery and kidnapping and was booked into jail with bond set at $500,000.

Investigators say the three suspects had forced their way into the home to rob the people inside and believe the suspects and victim knew each other.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

