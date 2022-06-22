16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old was seriously injured.

According to the PCSD, the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near the Coronado K-8 School at North Oracle and East Wilds roads.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, saying his friend had been shot at a park and he was driving his friend to a hospital.

Arriving deputies found evidence of the shooting at a neighborhood park.

The 16-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88CRIME, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88CRIME (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.

