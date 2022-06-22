Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina on Tuesday night,...
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina on Tuesday night, June 21.(Pixabay via MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old was seriously injured.

According to the PCSD, the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near the Coronado K-8 School at North Oracle and East Wilds roads.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, saying his friend had been shot at a park and he was driving his friend to a hospital.

Arriving deputies found evidence of the shooting at a neighborhood park.

The 16-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88CRIME, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88CRIME (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime scene tape.
Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees
40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez died at the scene in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street on...
UPDATE: Three teens charged in fatal shooting of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds
Stephanie Marie Davis and her husband, Thomas James Desharnais, are facing first-degree murder...
Prosecutors to seek death penalty for murder of 11-year-old boy in Scottsdale hotel
The cowboy lifestyle was a huge part of Brian Bausch's life.
Friends remember horse trick rider killed in Tucson crash while heading to rodeo

Latest News

Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades