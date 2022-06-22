Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Isolated to scattered storm chances continue this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to a deeper influx of moisture, we’ll hold the chance for afternoon and evening storms each day this week. Currently, Thursday and Sunday look to bring us the greatest coverage of storms across southern Arizona.

Keep an eye on the radar and the forecast if you have outdoor plans! Any storms that fire could bring the threat of gusty winds, blowing dust, localized heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Because of the increased humidity, clouds, and storm chances this week, temperatures will be kept at bay with highs each day in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Our average high for this time of year is 102° in Tucson.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 101°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 102°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 100°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 101°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of afternoon or early evening storms. High 97°.

