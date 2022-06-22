Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and John Thune team up on the Ocean Reform Act to protect American farmer’s exports
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Ocean Reform Act into law Thursday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a sponsor of the bill says it will solve several problems facing Americans right now.

“It’s one of the ways we can start bringing down prices.”

She and Senator Thune worked closely on the initiative – saying it impacts farmers in their states.

“we’ve had these huge issues, particularly with foreign flagged vessels, containers who you know, bring products into the United States,” said Sen. John Thune. “When they turn around, they won’t carry American agricultural commodities.”

Representative Dusty Johnson says even though his state is land-locked, shipping is the lifeline for agricultural exports.

“People are sometimes surprised that the gentleman from South Dakota is a maritime law expert, but the reality is that 60% of the soybeans grown in South Dakota are exported And our state also exports a tremendous amount of beef, corn, dairy, and our whole country exports a lot of agricultural goods we are a net exporter of products, a big trade surplus.”

The law will bolster the Federal Maritime Commission’s ability to enforce import/export ratios for American goods. That means stopping the unfair practice of foreign vessels refusing to take back American products.

“When you have grain actually rotting at the ports because there’s no container to take it and you’ve got containers that are available that are unwilling to do it, something is fundamentally wrong,” said Thune.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez died at the scene in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street on...
UPDATE: Three teens charged in fatal shooting of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds
File photo of crime scene tape.
Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson
The cowboy lifestyle was a huge part of Brian Bausch's life.
Friends remember horse trick rider killed in Tucson crash while heading to rodeo
Stephanie Marie Davis and her husband, Thomas James Desharnais, are facing first-degree murder...
Prosecutors to seek death penalty for murder of 11-year-old boy in Scottsdale hotel
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees

Latest News

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified on Tuesday Rep. Andy Biggs tried to pressure him...
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers tells Jan. 6 panel he was pressured to overturn election results
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP
Mark Brnovich requested a major rewrite of Arizona’s election rules.
Arizona attorney general’s effort to require a redo of election rules denied