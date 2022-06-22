Advertise
Police incident shuts down part of Congress Street in downtown Tucson

A police incident shut down part of Congress Street in Tucson on Wednesday, June 22.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police incident has shut down part of Congress Street in Tucson on Wednesday, June 22.

The Tucson Police Department called it a “critical incident,” which usually means an officer-involved shooting.

The TPD said Congress is completely shut down from Grande Avenue to South Freeway Road.

Sun Link said the west end streetcar service is delayed due to the police activity. Service is available from Fourth Avenue/9th Street and Helen/Warren.

