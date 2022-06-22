Advertise
Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(WGCL)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed and three teens are facing murder charges in connection with two home invasions in Tucson last month.

The Tucson Police Department said Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18, Isaiah Navarro, 18, and Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez, 19, have been arrested on charges of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. The three allegedly forced their way into a home near South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road on May 2.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, only Navarro’s mugshot was available in the Pima County Sheriff’s Department system.

Luis Isaiah Navarro, 18.
Luis Isaiah Navarro, 18.(Tucson Police Department)

Alma Daniela Gomez, 40, was fatally shot during the incident, according to the TPD.

Uranga and Navarro were taken into custody on June 15 and are being held on $1 million bonds. Rios-Sanchez turned herself in on June 17 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The TPD said Gomez knew Uranga, Navarro and Rios-Sanchez.

Uranga and Navarro are also facing murder charges in connection with an incident that left Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez, 18, dead on May 20.

One person was killed in an attempted home invasion at La Posada Apartments in Tucson on May 20.
One person was killed in an attempted home invasion at La Posada Apartments in Tucson on May 20.(KOLD News 13)

The TPD said Uranga, Navarro and Gutierrez forced their way into an apartment complex near Mission and Valencia.

Gutierrez was shot during the attempted robbery and died at the scene.

For that incident, Uranga and Navarro are facing charges of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. Those bonds were also set at $1 million.

According to court documents, Navarro and Gutierrez have a history together. Both pleaded guilty in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Pima County in January 2020.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org

