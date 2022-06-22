Police: Tucson man missing since Monday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who went missing late Monday, June 20.

The Tucson Police Department said Michael Nichols, 75, was last seen near East Escalante and South Pantano roads.

The TPD said he was driving a silver 2011 Chevy HHR with Arizona license plate 807WFS.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

