Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: 16-year-old shooting victim dies, Sheriff releases descriptions of 5 suspects

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for these five suspects from the fatal shooting...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for these five suspects from the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina, Arizona, on Tuesday, June 21.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a deadly shooting last week in Catalina.

According to the PCSD, the victim has been identified as 16-year-old James Sanchez. He died from his injuries on Thursday, June 23.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near the Coronado K-8 School at North Oracle and East Wilds roads.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, saying his friend had been shot at a park and he was driving his friend to a hospital.

Arriving deputies found evidence of the shooting at a neighborhood park.

PCSD homicide detectives are asking for assistance in identifying five suspects:

  • The first suspect is seen wearing no mask, a gray shirt, and dark-colored jeans along with a longboard.
  • The second suspect is wearing a long-sleeved shirt (possibly a flannel), jeans, white shoes, and a black mask.
  • The third suspect is wearing a black shirt, white shoes, white basketball shoes and a red shirt over his face.
  • The fourth suspect is wearing black pants, a black sweater, light-colored shoes, and a white mask.
  • The fifth suspect is wearing gray shorts, black long-sleeved shirt, white shoes, and white mask.

Anyone with information about this incident or these suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Juvenile dies following shooting near Grant, Silverbell
Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, June...
Two alleged home invaders shot, killed in Phoenix, police say
The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord, 66, died in a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson
Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
Pinal County authorities reportedly found hundreds of fentanyl pills and several dozen grams of...
Deputies: Two men ran drug house near Casa Grande
(from left) Roberto Camargo, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young
Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia