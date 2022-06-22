Advertise
UPDATE: Authorities release video connected to 16-year-old’s murder

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST
CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released footage connected with a deadly shooting last month in Catalina.

According to the PCSD, the victim has been identified as 16-year-old James Sanchez. He died from his injuries on Thursday, June 23.

Deputies say they believe the suspects are familiar with the area.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near the Coronado K-8 School at North Oracle and East Wilds roads.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, saying his friend had been shot at a park and he was driving his friend to a hospital.

Arriving deputies found evidence of the shooting at a neighborhood park.

PCSD homicide detectives are asking for assistance in identifying five suspects:

  • The first suspect is seen wearing no mask, a gray shirt, and dark-colored jeans along with a longboard.
  • The second suspect is wearing a long-sleeved shirt (possibly a flannel), jeans, white shoes, and a black mask.
  • The third suspect is wearing a black shirt, white shoes, white basketball shoes and a red shirt over his face.
  • The fourth suspect is wearing black pants, a black sweater, light-colored shoes, and a white mask.
  • The fifth suspect is wearing gray shorts, black long-sleeved shirt, white shoes, and white mask.

Anyone with information about this incident or these suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.

