UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert for a Tucson man who went missing late Monday, June 20 has been canceled.

The Tucson Police Department said the 75-year-old man ‘s vehicle was found in Cochise County. Authorities searched the area and found the man, who is being treated at a nearby hospital and plans to reunite with family.

The man had last been seen near East Escalante and South Pantano roads.

