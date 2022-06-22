Advertise
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized

Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert for a Tucson man who went missing late Monday, June 20 has been canceled.

The Tucson Police Department said the 75-year-old man ‘s vehicle was found in Cochise County. Authorities searched the area and found the man, who is being treated at a nearby hospital and plans to reunite with family.

The man had last been seen near East Escalante and South Pantano roads.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

