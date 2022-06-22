UPDATE: Suspect allegedly fired at officer, sparked police chase before dying

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One man is dead after, authorities said, he led them on a high-speed chase through Tucson, firing shots at them at several points on Wednesday afternoon, June 22.

According to Tucson police Sgt. Richard Grandillas, a Pima Community College officer tried to stop a vehicle near St. Mary’s Road and Interstate 10 when the vehicle’s driver shot at the officer and fled.

Authorities chased the vehicle, which got into a wreck on Congress Street, during which shots were fired at them and two or three civilians. The suspect reportedly ran from the car.

Tucson police became involved and started searching for the suspect.

Within 30 minutes of the initial stop, Grandillas said, the suspect was found dead from a gunshot wound, which was likely self-inflicted.

No officers or civilians were hurt during the incident.

Lt. Hayward with Pima Community College said on-duty campus officers are authorized to make stops if they see a traffic violation.

The TPD said Congress is completely shut down from Grande Avenue to South Freeway Road.

Sun Link said the west end streetcar service is delayed due to the police activity. Service is available from Fourth Avenue/9th Street and Helen/Warren.

