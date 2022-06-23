Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

2 group home employees charged after pouring boiling water on patient with disabilities, police say

Police said video from inside the group home shows 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin pour boiling water on the victim. (Source: WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two employees of a group home in Alabama were arrested Tuesday after police said they poured boiling water on a patient.

Chickasaw police said the 52-year-old patient has mental and physical disabilities. He is being treated at a hospital for second-degree burns.

An employee with Nobles Group Homes told WALA that the alleged abuse was “all a hoax” and denied anything happened. However, police tell a much different story.

Captain Tommie McDuffie with the Chickasaw Police Department said surveillance video from inside the group home shows 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin pour boiling water on the victim.

“We have evidence to prove that they abused one of the residents inside of the home,” McDuffie said. “After an interview, those two were arrested and charged with abuse of a protected person.”

McDuffie also said the victim is unable to care for himself due to his disabilities.

“When you have somebody that can’t take care of themselves mentally or physically, and for someone to intentionally do harm to them, I think it’s outrageous,” McDuffie said.

Nobles Group Homes is owned by an independent contractor and licensed by the Intellectual Disabilities Division of Alabama’s Department of Mental Health.

Both Hall and Franklin have bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and...
Police: Suspect fired at officer and fled scene before taking own life
Oro Valley police had to direct traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road during the...
UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area
The shooting happened at a park in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina, Arizona,...
16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees

Latest News

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
One killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up
This still image is taken from Eric Greitens’ campaign commercial in which he said he’s hunting...
Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says