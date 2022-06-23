Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

84-year-old man missing from Casas Adobes

Enriquez "Frank" Romo was last seen shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
Enriquez "Frank" Romo was last seen shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a vulnerable man who went missing from the Casas Adobes area on Wednesday afternoon, June 22.

Authorities say 84-year-old Enriquez “Frank” Soto Romo was last seen around 5:45 p.m. walking near Overton Road and Shannon Road.

Romo was wearing a beige booney hat, a blue shirt, blue jeans and boots.

He is described as having white hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′11″ and weighing 177 lbs.

Anyone who sees Romo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and...
Police: Suspect fired at officer and fled scene before taking own life
File photo of crime scene tape.
Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees
The shooting happened at a park in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina, Arizona,...
16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school
40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez died at the scene in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street on...
UPDATE: Three teens charged in fatal shooting of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds

Latest News

Oro Valley police redirect traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road.
Thousands without power in Tucson area
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July
Bowers testimony shows democracy is under threat, group says
Bowers testimony shows democracy is under threat, group says
The Tucson Police Department said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and...
Police: Suspect fired at officer and fled scene before taking own life