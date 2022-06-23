84-year-old man missing from Casas Adobes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a vulnerable man who went missing from the Casas Adobes area on Wednesday afternoon, June 22.

Authorities say 84-year-old Enriquez “Frank” Soto Romo was last seen around 5:45 p.m. walking near Overton Road and Shannon Road.

Romo was wearing a beige booney hat, a blue shirt, blue jeans and boots.

He is described as having white hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′11″ and weighing 177 lbs.

Anyone who sees Romo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

