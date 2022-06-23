Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (Gray News) - A Maine insurance agency has lost partners because of a Juneteenth sign.

Progressive and Allstate have terminated their relationships with the Harry E. Reed insurance agency in Millinocket after the company posted a sign on its window.

“Juneteenth. It’s whatever...We’re closed...Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens,” the sign stated in photos obtained by WABI.

Message posted on Reed Agency window
Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)

WABI also reports employee Melanie Hansen-Higgins identified herself as the person behind the sign in an apology posted to Facebook. She stated she was reprimanded by her employer.

“I would like to publicly apologize for any misunderstanding and hurt that has arisen out of my usual, snarky office closure signs and content,” she said.

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.

The town, which is located about three hours north of Portland, released a statement calling the sign “deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Allstate and Progressive stated the sign violated their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Oro Valley police had to direct traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road during the...
UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area
The Tucson Police Department said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and...
Police: Suspect fired at officer and fled scene before taking own life
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized
The shooting happened at a park in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina, Arizona,...
16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department
A Florida man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for a runaway chicken.
Owner’s search for pet chicken leads to human remains
FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
Hall of Fame NFL running back Hugh McElhenny dies at 93
A Florida man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for a runaway chicken.
Owner's search for pet chicken leads to human remains