Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

On Thursday, Arizona's legislature approved an $18 billion spending plan.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s legislature has approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan making substantial investments in public schools and new highways.

The budget passed early Thursday also pays down long-term debts and includes no major tax cuts. The improbable bipartisanship was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, which allowed for a broad array of new spending and savings.

More than half a billion goes to K-12 schools, and a proposal to expand private school subsidies was dropped. Republican leaders tried for months to craft a much more limited plan without Democratic support before looking across the aisle for votes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

